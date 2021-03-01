Call for applications to Latin American and Caribbean film master's degree





Havana, Feb 28 (ACN) The Latin American and Caribbean Cinema Chair of the New Latin American Cinema Foundation (FNCL) and the University of the Arts (ISA) call for the first Master's Program in Latin American and Caribbean Cinema will remain open until April 15.



The program aims to create a fertile environment for research and production of critical thinking from and about Latin American and Caribbean cinema and audiovisuals, through a permanent exchange between researchers, teachers, managers and creators.



The master's program will be developed at a distance, starting on June 14, 2021 and will conclude in December 2022, informed the FNCL, an institution created with the purpose of contributing to the development and integration of Latin American cinema and achieving a common audiovisual universe, in addition to cooperating with the rescue and strengthening of the cultural identity of Latin America and the Caribbean.



Founded by the Latin American Filmmakers Committee on December 4, 1985, it was presided over by the Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.



Those interested in the master's program on Latin American and Caribbean cinema may call 537 2718976, 537 2718141, 537 271 7379, Fax: 537 273 6364 or via the Web: www.cinelatinoamericano.org or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .