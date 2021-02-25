Cuban Artists Recall National Hero at Culture Ministry





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) Cuban artists gathered on Wednesday at the building hosting the Cuban Culture Ministry to recall the legacy of National Hero Jose Marti on a date marking the 126 anniversary of the start of the nation’s independence wars.



Renowned singers, visual artists and cultural authorities were at hand during the gathering, including Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso, the President of the Casa de Las Americas cultural institution, among other personalities.



Marti is the greatest and most complete man born in The Americas in all senses; he died defending his homeland. He was the first man that defended Homeland or Death in this country, said visual artist Nelson Dominguez.



Musicians and poets joined the gathering with popular Cuban songs written by outstanding composers like Compay Segundo, Silvio Rodriguez and others, after the National Cuban Choir directed by Digna Guerra opened the event by interpreting the Cuban National Anthem,.

“We could not miss this event, it’s our duty to be here,” said renowned artist Flora Fong.