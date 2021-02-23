The Cuban Latin Music Institute celebrates its first centennial anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) The Latin Institute of Music (ILM by its Spanish acronym) is celebrating its first centenary and several online events are taking place in its honor in several Ibero-American countries.



Although the centennial festivities and congress have been postponed indefinitely, until COVID-19 is overcome, some twenty events and festivals dedicated to the century of existence of the ILM are being held in Ibero-America, according to a press release shared by Daniel Martin Subiat, president of the ILM.



According to the statement, the next event will be A Tempo con Caturla, to be held from March 2 to 7 in Cuba, where the ILM is represented by Edesio Alejandro, winner of the 2020 National Music Award.



The ILM was created a few months after the end of the Mexican Revolution and then President Alvaro Obregon supported the initiative of a group of visionary artists who founded it in the former Federal District on February 21, 1921.



Between 1922 and 1924, with the appearance of radio stations, it reached all of Mexico, and by the 1930s, with the beginning of sound movies, it reached some twenty Latin American nations, contributing to the Latin American country becoming the most important platform for Spanish-speaking artists.



In the early stages, artists such as Pedro Infante, Benny More, Rosa Fornes, Libertad Lamarque and Sara Montiel were prominent.



In 2018, a new generation led by PhDs Daniel Martin and Matias Romero reestablishes it, retaking the energy of the best times of the 20th century, even with the creation of the children's division that brought the character Tito Reacciona as an important spokesperson for the Mexican educational system.