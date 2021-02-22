Cubans reaffirm slogan "Homeland or Death at international congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The Cuban delegation at the II Mesoamerican and Caribbean Congress of Community Living Cultures, which is being held online, reaffirmed on Sunday the historic slogan of Homeland or Death, said Noslén González, a participant in the event, on his profile in Facebook.



The specialist of the Provincial Directorate of Culture in Matanzas also shared images of the sessions where personalities such as René Quirós, an acclaimed instructor, recognized for promoting respect for human dignity and national identity through art, contributed their experiences.

Leonel Pérez Orozco, Curator of the City of Matanzas, Yasnier Hinojosa, head of the department of institutional communication of the University of Matanzas, and Niurka Colina, worker of the Provincial Center of Houses of Culture, were special guests at the final day of the Congress on Sunday.

Promoters, project managers, artists, government officials, social workers and journalists make up the delegation of some thirty people representing Cuba, from the Sauto Theater, during the II Mesoamerican and Caribbean Congress of Community Living Cultures.

With the slogan Cultures in movement, the Congress coordinated from Costa Rica, began last Friday to promote the exchange on topics such as children and youth, virtual resources for socio-cultural management, women free of violence, and social and solidarity economy.

Users can find content related to the event on the social network Facebook and the Youtube platform, which in its 2021 edition was forced to migrate to the virtual space to maintain its vitality.



