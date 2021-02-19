Cuban singer X Alfonso premieres video of Dale Conga





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) The renowned Cuban performer, composer and audiovisual producer X Alfonso will premiere this Friday his new work, Dale Conga, a piece that, according to a message at the beginning of its playback, is not a video clip, it is "something else".



I believe and trust in the talent there is in Cuba, said the multifaceted creator to the music platform Bonus Track, to which he explained that "it is not necessary to have a title or belong to something to become a great artist. This video is an example of young people believing in what they do; they filmed it themselves, with their own means, then I edited it and finished the post-production".



For X, known for his versatility and experimentation in music and audiovisuals, this is a work "that incorporates the idea of Inside (his most recent recording project) of including all the arts, this time through dance, a fusion of urban and contemporary styles, and of our roots, translating the message into movements and corporal expression".



With Dale Conga, Alfonso continues the saga of videoclips dedicated to Inside, pieces for which he received a total of seven awards, including the Video of the Year award, and more than a dozen nominations at the last edition of the Lucas Awards, Cuba's biggest videoclip contest.

After a long break away from the public eye as a creator, X Alfonso returned with this multiplatform project to which he has dedicated the last two years.



Starting with the monthly release of singles, the author of Santa y Civilización put together a double album that has been widely recognized by specialized critics, inside and outside the country, and has designed a series of actions in physical and virtual space related to the releases.

This Friday, February 19, in addition to his new video clip, X Alfonso will present a website with a completely renewed aesthetic and layout.



Visitors will be able to find at www.xalfonso.com the artist's complete discography (available as a free download for those living in Cuba), photographs, press links and all his videos (including video art and the biographical series Los Expedientes de X).

This is the most immersive experience in Alfonso's work, a space for his followers to enjoy the different facets of his work.



Since the 1990s, X Alfonso has had a successful career in the rock and pop rock scene, where he has been moving through ballads with hip hop elements, electronic music and pop with Afro-Cuban roots.



His versatility has allowed him to successfully compose music for theater, contemporary dance and film, the latter manifestation where he won a Goya Award for Best Original Music for the soundtrack of the film Habana Blues (Benito Zambrano, 2005).



Since 2010 he leads Fábrica de Arte Cubano (FAC), an unprecedented cultural space with a transmedia vocation and where young emerging artists (musicians, filmmakers, painters, dancers) converge with others with a long career, which was considered by TIME magazine in 2019 as one of the 100 best places in the world.



In 2010 he also received the title of Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, for his artistic work with and for children.