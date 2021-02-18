Tribute to Benny Moré on the 58th anniversary of his decease





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Cultural institutions of the municipality of Santa Isabel de las Lajas in this province, as well as relatives and fans, will pay tribute to Benny Moré, popularly known as Cuba’s ‘Sonero Mayor’, on the 19th, the 58th anniversary of his death.



Agustín Rodríguez Jorge, municipal director of Culture, told ACN that they will visit the cemetery to lay a wreath at the tomb of the Master of Rhythm and attend a jam session where local amateur artists such as the trio Cubano Soy, will perform. Besides, the local Casa de Cultura will organize a painting activity, the museum will keep open the doors of the room dedicated to the Illustrious Son of that city, and there will be various art exhibitions and film screeings.



Born on August 24, 1919, Bartolomé ‘Benny’ Moré Gutiérrez, rose to fame after winning the contest of the radio program La Corte Suprema del Arte and then joined the Trío Matamoros.



In 1953 he formed his Banda Gigante, made up of more than 40 players, and toured countries such as Venezuela, Jamaica, Haiti, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and the United States.

His last presentation took place two days before his death at the age of 43, on February 19, 1963.