Unbridled greed among covetous women





Revenge, greed, social decadence and power struggles abound in the plot of Brazilian network Rede Globo’s telenovela Ambitious Women, starring Camila Pitanga, Gloria Pires and Adriana Esteves, whose characters are linked by crime.



Exhibited under the title Babilônia, the 100-plus-episode soap opera was shot for two weeks in Dubai and Paris and includes takes in stunning locations such as the Luxembourg Gardens, the Place des Vosges, the Bir-Hakeim Bridge, the Rodin Museum and in the United Arab Emirates.



These places contribute to the scenographic splendor of the novel, whose protagonists live in Rio de Janeiro’s Leme neighborhood, home to all sorts of people who would get involved in any shady business in order to line their pockets. Through them and their relationships, the audience follows a plot of greed and power struggles against the backdrop of music in a soundtrack crowned by local singer Martnalia’s Para que llorar and the Mexican Gloria Trevi’s Como yo te amo.



Gloria Pires plays ´Beatriz´, “a crazy yet adorable villain with a thirst for power,” whereas Pitanga’s ´Regina´, the opposite of Beatriz and Inés, embodies everything that is good about Brazilian women. The latter, played by Adriana Esteves, is a strong woman whose husband works for a construction company in Dubai, until everything changes.



Ambitious Women also boasts the roles given to the experienced Fernanda Montenegro and Natalia Timberg as a wealthy, highly educated and elegant lesbian couple—a fact criticized by the most conservative Brazilians—whose relationship causes constant clashes with their social environment, an element that makes of Ambitious Women a telenovela worth enjoying.