International congress on urban landscape postponed due to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) The Antonio Núñez Jiménez Foundation of Nature and Man announced in Havana the postponement of the III International Congress on Urban Landscape, initially scheduled for May and intended to pay tribute to the work of Eusebio Leal Spengler (1942-2020) for his transcendental work as historian of Havana, due to the new coronavirus pandemic. It will be held instead on October 21-23, 2021 at the Havana International Conference Center.



Both the World Health Organization and the public health authorities advise against the organization of large international events. In fact, many of the people who were planning to participate had difficulties to get the proper permits and even express prohibitions by their companies, entities or institutions. However, the Organizing Committee reaffirmed the decision to hold it on the new date, with the support of the main Cuban and international institutions and all those professionals interested in the conservation and improvement of the urban environment.



In this third edition, organizers, participants and sponsors will focus on the sustainability of the urban landscape, more necessary than ever in these times of contagions and pandemics.



Antonio Núñez Jiménez (1923-1998) is said to be the fourth discoverer of Cuba owing to his contributions as a scientist, geographer, archeologist and speleologist. The foundation that bears his name was created in 1994.



Admiral Christopher Columbus is considered the first in 1492, followed by Baron Alexander von Humboldt, who visited the island in 1800 and 1804, and Fernando Ortiz (1881-1969), famous lawyer, historian and anthropologist, with a monumental work in all aspects of Cuban life.