Cuba to celebrate Day of the Cuban Son





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) Cuban musician Adalberto Alvarez, winner of the 2008 National Music Award, will celebrate the Day of the Cuban Son on May 8, and urged all soneros to join the festivity from their localities. In a direct speech made a few hours ago, Alvarez, known as "the Knight of Son", said that a celebration has no sense without the honoree, and in this case this Cuban musical genre will be the center of attention of the celebration.



He stressed that for the date, instituted by decree of the Ministry of Culture in October 2020, a tribute party can be held from any place, adapting it to the epidemiological circumstances given within three months.



A great concert is being organized to be broadcast on May 8 and will gather great representatives of the son from all over the country, taking care of the pertinent sanitary measures to avoid the transmission of COVID-19, the Cuban musician indicated.



May 8 was declared Day of the Cuban Son as a tribute to this musical-dance expression and to the musical legacy of its great exponents, Miguel Matamoros and Miguelito Cuni.