At Casa del Alba Cultural, poetry, books and music





HAVANA, Feb 8 (ACN) For the remainder of February, the centrally located Casa del Alba Cultural in the neighborhood of Vedado has a virtual program of great interest for lovers of poetry, good literary proposals and Cuban music.



At 11 a.m. on Thursday 11, Jessica Lopez, a member of [children theater group] La Colmenita, will recite a selection José Martí’s Versos Sencillos as part of the celebrations for the 31st anniversary of the company led by Carlos Alberto (Tin) Cremata.



Friday will feature writer Flor Nodal Montalvo and the virtual presentation at 2:00 p.m. of her book Aida, a special gift dedicated to Valentine's Day, according to the Ministry of Culture, whereas the weekend will also be marked by the traditional tribute to love and friendship with an online performance of the quartet Havana Voices on Saturday and the usual program En Confluencia, directed and conducted by the duet Martín and the virtuoso Trio Amanecer on Sunday.



Other main online events scheduled by Casa del Alba Cultural for the rest of the month include the premiere of Christopher Simpson’s music video Desde Adentro on Saturday 27 at 4:00 p.m. and the presentation of the acclaimed duet Con-Traste the following day in the concert music program Nuestra América.