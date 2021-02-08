Cuban short film Terranova wins award at Rotterdam Film Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The Cuban short film Terranova, made by young Alejandro Alonso Estrella and Alejandro Pérez (Spain), won an award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.



This event was held since February 1 and ended this Sunday, after announcing that Terranova, after participating in the competitive program of short films, was awarded the Ammodo Tiger prize.



This is the fourth time in recent years that a Cuban work has been chosen for the official Rotterdam program.



Previously, the Cuban participation included Carlos Lechuga, with Melaza (2012); Carlos Quintela, with La obra del siglo (2015), which was awarded on that occasion; and Rafael Ramírez, with Las campañas de invierno (2019), exhibited in the exhibition that the Dutch festival organizes in Curaçao.



This short film was created following a call from the European Union delegation in Cuba, and with its participation in the Rotterdam Festiva, the film managed to place the island's independent cinema in one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.



Both directors, Alejandro Alonso and Alejandro Pérez, are graduates of the International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV) and collaborated for the first time on Terranova.



The short film is a tribute to Havana, the Cuban capital, which they made taking as a reference The Invisible Cities, by Italo Calvino, so the approach to the city in the film is the elaboration of a discourse around an abstraction.



The other people involved in the audiovisual were Glenda L. Martínez, who was in charge of the sound design, editing and mixing, along with Velia Díaz de Villalvilla and Irina Carballosa Socarrás, and Moisés Santiesteban Pupo, who wrote the organ music.