Debates at Pedagogia 2021 focus on education, science and the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 2 (ACN) The response of the university and science community to the scourge of the pandemic in Cuba was discussed much and effectively today, on the second and penultimate day of the International Congress Pedagogia 2021, which gathers online nearly 900 delegates from 28 countries.



In an initial conference and when answering questions via chat from an invisible but clearly very interested audience, PhD. Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, Minister of Higher Education, referred to the curricular adaptations and other actions to ensure the successful completion of substantive processes for the 2019-2020 school year and the beginning of the 2021 academic year.



But it is not only the training processes, the University is also science and technology, research, innovation, application of the results in production and services, close links with society, a long-standing extension work, which has excelled as never before in these times of coronavirus, he emphasized.



In confronting the pandemic, the Minister of Higher Education of Cuba highlighted the work done in the development of biomedical modeling and data science, especially the mathematical modeling of epidemic curves, which has been of great help even for the opportune adoption of measures and the definition of strategies.



To the list of important results, he added the creation and generalization of a virtual self-searcher and the development of hardware programming for the elaboration of the Cuban pulmonary ventilator, both produced and applied in collaboration with leading organizations and companies.



Of the role played by the Social Sciences in this hard struggle, Saborido Loidi also offered important examples, such as the counseling of professors and students in the popular councils for the care of the elderly and other vulnerable people and groups, and the organization of community services.



Today, besides, the scientific program of the Congress let the way to the symposia, the usual space in these biennial events for the presentation and discussion of the inscribed lectures, which this time amounted to 797, of which 590 correspond to Cuba.