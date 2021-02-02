Cuban film among contenders for 2021 Oscars Awards





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban film Buscando a Casal ("Looking for Casal"), by filmmaker Jorge Luis Sanchez, is one of the 93 contenders for the nomination as best international film at the 2021 Oscar Awards.



According to the Cubacine website, the Cuban film is among the nominees from which the 15 official pre-candidates for this award will be announced on February 9.



Among its opponents are Lallorona (Guatemala), Vacio (Ecuador), El olvido que seremos (Colombia), Mis 500 locos (Dominican Republic) and Los sonambulos (Argentina).



In Buscando a Casal, from a very personal perspective, Sanchez approaches the personal and creative life of this Cuban modernist poet.



Starring Yasmani Guerrero, the cast also includes Yadier Fernandez, Blanca Rosa Blanco, Armando Miguel Gomez, Marlon Lopez, among other artists.



From the great sensibility and neurosis that characterized this Cuban poet, the filmmaker takes this character to the cinema, guided by an esthetic that does not seek complacency, as he intends above all that the audience identifies with the reality that characterized this literary personality.



Buscando a Casal is the possibility, this year, of finding a place in the nomination for one of the most important international film awards.