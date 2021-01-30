President Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban writer Miguel Barnet





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on Twitter the poet, storyteller, essayist and ethnologist Miguel Barnet on his 81st birthday, calling him a poet who is inseparable from the revolution and shares the overall resolve to continue taking the country forward.



Miguel Barnet Lanza is founder of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) and served as its president from 2008 until 2019, when he was elected honorary president, and his vast literary work includes narrative, poetry, essays and ethnology; his text Biografía de un cimarrón (Biography of a Runaway Slave) is a classic of Cuban literature.



For his literary and intellectual work Barnet has earned numerous awards in Cuba and abroad, including the Distinction for National Culture, the Alejo Carpentier medal, the Giraldilla de La Habana, the Juan Gualberto Gómez distinction and the highest distinction of Cuban culture, the Félix Varela order of the first degree.