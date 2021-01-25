International Jazz Festival 2021, a success in over 96 countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The 36th International Jazz Plaza 2021 Festival touched a total of 96 countries from 216 regions of the world, in an unprecedented edition marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced its organizers to turn the whole program to the virtual and television scene from January 19 to 24.



Internet users from the United States, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Spain were the most frequent visitors to the activities of the annual event, where the usual live performances by renowned figures of the world and local jazz scene, one of its main attractions, were replaced by online concerts.



The event also took to social media its popular videos and the lectures, master classes, tributes to outstanding exponents of the genre and other activities of the Leonardo Acosta in Memoriam International Jazz Colloquium, with 15 successful years of insertion in the Jazz Plaza program.



According to data provided by the Cuban Ministry of Culture (MINCULT), obtained by StreamingCuba in a survey between January 19 and 23, the Festival was featured for more than 35 hours on 157 pages, with a reach of 682,017 Internet users for a total of 158,091 video reproductions, a total of 24,563 interactions with the contents of the event, generating 2,235 comments and 4,539 shares.



The association with the HotHouse in Chicago was another successful example; thanks to their collaboration, four nights of concerts were jointly broadcast with outstanding jazz figures from Cuba and that American city, repeating the experience of the Concert for Cuba, which last July joined the petition for the Nobel Peace Prize for the brigades of the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve.



It was crucial the cooperation of Cuban musicians, who showed their knowledge in the theoretical sessions and were ready to dialogue with the press and Internet users, showing their infinite talent to appropriate a genre that is already an indissoluble part of the sound culture of Cuba.