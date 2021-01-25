Cuban visual arts exhibition opens in Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The art exhibition "Oh Havana" was opened today at the Museum of Contemporary History in Moscow, the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex) reported.



The opening was attended by Julio Garmendia Peña, Cuba's ambassador to Russia, officials from the Russian ministries of culture and foreign affairs, and members of the Art Academy in Moscow.



The exhibition includes several styles and specialties of the plastic arts and refers to different moments in the history of the island and its main players.



Vladimir Anisimov, head of the creative bureau of the Russian academy of fine arts, pointed out that the itinerant proposal of such magnitude is an unprecedented cultural event in the country's history.



The exhibition will remain exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary History until January 27, when it will start a one-year tour to cities in the Urals and Siberia, as far as the Far East and the city of Vladivostok.



Another part of the exhibition will be presented in Havana in May 2021, on the occasion of the Cuban International Tourism Fair, where Russia will be the guest of honor.