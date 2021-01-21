Jazz Plaza Festival 2021 continues today with The Chicago Scene





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 21 (ACN) The 36th edition of the Jazz Plaza International Festival continues today with the second installment of the Chicago Scene, a project that lays a musical bridge between the best of Cuban jazz and the jazz scene of that city.



Today's program will feature virtual performances by Larry Blumenfeld, Roscoe Mitchell, Harold López-Nussa, Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang, as well as maestro Bobby Carcassés, National Music Award winner and founder of Jazz Plaza.



Born out of the bond between Chicago's HotHouse and Cuban institutions and artists, this project is a continuation of the Concert for Cuba, successfully broadcasted in July—in the midst of the dire situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic—in support of the Henry Reeve Contingent's candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Rounding out the Jazz Plaza program will be the two sessions planned for this day of the colloquium, with a tribute to Frank Emilio Flynn on his 100th birthday in the panel Frank Emilio Flynn: An Essential of Latin Jazz,

featuring Rolando Luna, Emilio Vega and Lourdes Diez, whereas the second meeting of the day includes the session Thinking Jazz and the panel Scat as a resource for vocal interpretation, with Bobby Carcasés, Yasek Manzano and Zule Guerra as guests.



Since the Cuban jazz party cannot dispense with music, the Estamos Contigo concerts will continue, this time performed by Javier Zalba, Telmary, Magic Sax Quartet and Harold López-Nussa.



The day's master classes will be A world of rhythmic possibilities and The piano in jazz, given by professors Dafnis Prieto (Cuba-United States) and Iván Lewis (Cuba-Spain), respectively.



The jazz jams will start at 6:00 p.m. with Orlando Valle Maraca, followed by a concert by Elito Revé at La Tropical, to add a touch of popular dance music. Both the concerts, master classes, sessions and panels scheduled under the International Jazz Colloquium will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Culture and through Cuban TV’s Canal Clave, and also posted on more than a hundred Facebook pages and Streaming Cuba pages.