Jazz Plaza International Festival kicks off in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Despite all adversities and COVID-19, the 36th International Jazz Plaza Festival starts this Tuesday in this capital city. For the first time in its history, the festival will have a total turn towards the virtual world and transmissions through social networks and television.



Concerts, master classes, sessions and panels corresponding to the International Jazz Colloquium will be transmitted by the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Culture, more than a hundred pages of Facebook and Streaming Cuba, and the Canal Clave on Cuban television.



At 10 a.m., musicologist Neris González Bello, founder and general coordinator of the International Jazz Colloquium, will give the opening remarks, while presenting the audiovisual International Jazz Colloquium: 15 Years of History.



The Tribute Session, dedicated to Miguel Failde on the centenary of his death, will then begin. It will be moderated by González Bello, and Janio Abreu, Harold López-Nussa and Ethiel Failde will participate as panelists.

Jazz Plaza Information Magazine will have Roberto Fonseca, Ruy López- Nussa, Orlando Valle "Maraca" and César López as guests, to give way at one o'clock in the afternoon to the Estamos Contigo concerts, by Ruy López-Nussa himself at first and by César López and Habana Ensemble later.



At two o'clock it will be time for the second part of the Colloquium, this time with the session Pensar el Jazz and the Acosta Jazz panel, together with José Dos Santos, Pedro De La Hoz and Janio Abreu.



The Multinstrumentalist Master Class: To be or not to be! - 1st and 2nd part, will be in the hands of Victor Goines, renowned American artist and participant in the festival on previous occasions.



The We are with you concerts will continue, along with Roberto Fonseca and Bobby Carcassés, who will also participate in the day's press conference, along with Víctor Rodríguez, president of the Organizing Committee and director of the National Center of Popular Music.



Memories of the last edition of the event will be shared, and there will also be a space for the video clip. On this day, Bobby Carcassés, the Orquesta Aragón and Michel Herrera will be selected, while at the Jazz Download at six o'clock in the afternoon, it will be possible to enjoy a concert by Pancho Amat with Javier Colina as a guest.