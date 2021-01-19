International Jazz Plaza Festival to kick off in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The 36th edition of the Jazz Plaza International Festival will begin Tuesday, January 19, in a new manner, according to the circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 in the country.



The YouTube channel of the Ministry of Culture, more than a hundred Facebook and Streaming Cuba sites will broadcast the different concerts, master classes, sessions and panels corresponding to the International Jazz Colloquium, created and coordinated by musicologist and researcher Neris Gonzalez Bello for the last 15 years.



According to the founder of this initiative, the Cuban Music Institute coordinated for the occasion a large group of transmissions to jazz-loving audiences, thanks to the signal of the Cuban Television's Canal Clave.



The atypical online edition of the long-awaited annual event will feature six days full of activities, many of them associated with the colloquium, which will have among the highlights by the musicologist, the celebration, with an audiovisual, of its 15 years of creation.



The agenda of the theoretical space included in the Festival includes tributes to Armando Romeu on his 110th birthday, and to the centenary masters Frank Emilio Flynn, Chico O'Farrill and Candido Camero.



Besides, prestigious panelists chaired by Neris Gonzalez will distinguish figures such as Miguel Failde, on the centenary of his death, Emiliano Salvador, on the 70th anniversary of his birth, and Chucho Valdes, as part of the celebrations for his 80th birthday.



At the same time, the Chicago HotHouse and producers Marguerite Horberg and Raul Cuza have created a new program to build a musical bridge between the best of Cuban jazz and the jazz scene of Chicago, United States, as part of the 2021 Jazz Plaza International Festival.



For the 36th edition of the great event, the HotHouse proposes this collaborative project, which gives continuity to the Concert for Cuba that was successfully broadcast last July, in the midst of a harsh situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and in support of the candidacy of the Henry Reeve Contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize.



This great experience, according to a publication in the official Facebook account of the Festival, achieved the creation of a luxury work team among producers and institutions that continues presenting projects of a high artistic level for audiences around the world, and thus fostering the best of the cultures of our countries in clear confrontation with the cultural imperialism promoted by the commercial music industry.