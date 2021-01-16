Cuba postpones International Salsa Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Maykel Blanco, leader of the popular group Salsa Mayor and organizer of the International Salsa Festival, held in Havana every year in the last week of February, announced that the event has been postponed due to the crisis the world is facing with COVID-19.



In an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency, Blanco, who is also a percussionist and singer, said that it took them a while to make the decision because until the last minute they considered the possibility of holding the festival, but it is elementary that the 6th edition of the festival cannot take place in the face of such a reality.



It is not possible to determine an exact date, in due time all the followers of the important annual meeting will have detailed information of the activities included in the agenda of the Festival, he clarified.



Maykel Blanco noted that it will be very difficult to reschedule for the first half of the year, and it all depends on how the prevalence of the pandemic behaves and how it is controlled.



The prominent artist indicated that a large number of groups and soloists have been confirmed, both local and international, as well as DJs who attend from anywhere in the world, dancers and dancing groups.



The outstanding Cuban music representative emphasized that the International Salsa Festival is not suspended, but postponed, which will surely please the regular attendees.





