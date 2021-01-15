Casa de las Americas rejects inclusion of Cuba in list of countries sponsoring terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) Under the title Cuba will Survive, Casa de las Americas issued a statement against the recent inclusion of the Caribbean island, by the United States government, in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



On its website La Ventana, La Casa denounced that this action confirms that the outgoing U.S. president, Donald Trump, is a pity for the country he should have represented, and his memory does not deserve any respect.



Cuba will survive standing, as it has done until now, and will triumph again before the challenges that times impose on it, the cultural institution, founded in 1959, asserted.



It recalled in its denunciation that it was at the beginning of the 1980s, at the peak of the neoliberal globalization to which Ronald Reagan was dragging the world, that Cuba was included in a list of countries arbitrarily defined by the United States as terrorists.



According to the document, more than three decades the island lived under the effects of that unjustified decision, with Washington completely deaf to objections and without any evidential argument, until the Barak Obama administration decided to lift the unjust sanction, in 2015.



After four years of a sickening worsening of the hostility towards our country, with no regard for the harm inflicted on its population, nor for any benefit whatsoever to anyone, and only one week away from leaving the White House after the defeat in the attempt to be reelected president, Trump orders to announce that Cuba has been included again in that shameful list.



This is, according to the statement, a maddening gesture, typical of the autocrat's obsession with lost causes, with which it pleases only a hate-filled group that survives on the anti-Cuba industry and has become part of the conservative tradition of the United States.