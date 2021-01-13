Prominent Cuban filmmaker Pineda Barnet dies in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Prominent Cuban filmmaker Enrique Pineda Barnet died on Tuesday at 87, according to Luis Morlote Rivas, president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac), in his official Twitter profile.



On behalf of the Cuban artists, the official also expressed condolences to Barnet's family and friends, author of emblematic works of national cinema such as La Bella del Alhambra, La Anunciación and Tiempo de Amara.



"Sad news is the death of one of the greats of Cuban cinema: the master Enrique Pineda Barnet. From @UNEAC_online we send our condolences to family and friends. We will miss you, dear Enrique. #CubaEsCultura", tweeted Morlote Rivas.



Also on Twitter, Uneac remembered the work of Barnet, winner of the Goya Award for the best foreign film in Spanish with La Bella del Alhambra, awarded by the Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences of Spain in 1990.



Enrique Pineda Barnet was born in Havana on October 28, 1933, and from a very early age he was very active in almost all artistic disciplines, obtaining relevant national and international awards, such as the National Literature Award Hernández Catá in 1953 and the Cuban Song Festival Award, among others.



He was also awarded the Medal for National Culture, the José Manuel Valdés Rodríguez Medal from the University of Havana and the National Film Award in 2006.