International Festival Jazz Plaza 2021 cancels live concerts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The Cuban Music Institute, the National Center of Popular Music and the Organizing Committee of the International Jazz Plaza Festival announce the cancellation of the concerts organized for its 36th edition.



The world epidemiological situation and especially that of the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during the last weeks, "create an insuperable difficulty for the realization of the event as it was planned for the next days", a press release reads.



Instead, the programme will be maintained in online concert mode and the virtual space will also be used for the customary colloquium, in which productive debates and well-deserved tributes will take place.



Every year, the Jazz Plaza International Festival gathers musicians from all over the world, who share their deep musical ideas, virtuosity and formidable improvisations, as well as exchange their unquestionable wisdom with other specialists, businessmen and mass media.

This year, there is an invitation to Jazz Plaza 2022, scheduled for January 18-23.