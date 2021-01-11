Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba wins awards in competition in the US





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba (LADC) celebrates having received several awards in the Ballet Beyond Borders competition, held in the United States.



Young dancers from Cuba, South Africa, Canada, Brazil, China, the United States, Nigeria, Italy and Great Britain, among other countries, were the winners of the competition based in the American city of Los Angeles, but held this year online, due to the situation generated by the COVID-19, reported the news agency Prensa Latina.



The international jury of the event awarded gold medals to the professionals Massiel Yedra and Leandro Molina (contemporary/modern category), performers of the piece Remembranza, by choreographer Lizt Alfonso.



Also a group of members of the LADC Youth Ballet won the gold medal for their performance in Agobio, a piece created by Diana Fernández and Risel Mayor.



The LADC Children's Ballet (students 10-12 years old) also won a gold medal for the performance of The Key of Love, choreography by Angela Badell and Sandra Sardiñas.



Other professionals of the Cuban troupe, Yadira Yasell and Luis Mario Miranda, won a silver medal with the performance in Remembrance, by Lizt Alfonso, while Helen Rodríguez and Aldair García won the bronze with the pas de deux Seduction, by the same choreographer and founder of LADC.



Students from 13 to 15 years old from the Children's Ballet of the entity obtained another bronze with the choreography Flowers, by Laura Abreu.



All the pieces participated for the first time in an international competition, except Agobio, winner of a Diamond Award in Panama in 2019, in the International Active Dance competition.



The Ballet Beyond Borders competition covers styles from classical dance to hip hop.



Almost three decades ago, Alfonso cultivated in Cuba the so-called 'fusion style', bringing together elements of flamenco, ballet, contemporary dance, folklore and different popular dances.



Numerous awards distinguish the work of LADC, which in 2021 will celebrate 30 years of being founded, in this capital, from the essences of the best of the dance tradition in the Caribbean island.