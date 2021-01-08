Cuban film Agosto to be screened in Havana today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) The Cuban feature film Agosto (2019) will have its Cuban premiere today at 7pm in Havana's Acapulco cinema.



The most complicated part of Agosto was the entire financing process, it took a long time to finance it and we had to make an international tour to be able to have the resources, the simplest part was working with the actors, said Armando Capo about his feature debut.



The post-production process was a little long, but good, in which the film won a lot, he added about the work that, from January 9th, will be screened at the Acapulco, Yara and Multicine Infanta cinemas.



The script was created by Abel Arcos, while the actors are Damián González (Carlos), Alejandro Guerrero, Glenda Delgado and some others.

The film is set in the context of Cuba's 1994 Special Period and one of the greatest crises in the country's history, when thousands of Cuban rafters were trying to reach the United States illegally, not sure if they would manage to survive.

Agosto was premiered on September 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival, after finishing shooting in 2017 and going through an extensive development and financing process that allowed it to reach other relevant spaces in the world's film industry.

The movie was presented between 2019 and 2020 in more than 30 film events, such as the international festivals of San Sebastian, Mill Valley, Chicago and Oslo.