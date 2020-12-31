Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba will participate in important contest in the United States





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 31 (ACN) The Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba Company (LADC) will participate, in early January 2021, in the Ballet Beyond Borders competition, an event based in the United States, reported the Prensa Latina agency.



Traditionally, this event promotes cultural exchange around the different styles of dance and the way to promote the development of the arts from companies, programs and organizations from different countries.



A representation of the Children's and Youth Ballet, as well as the LADC's professional company will test their skills in the event's online competition, held in the North American city of Los Angeles.



The teacher, director and choreographer Lizt Alfonso has participated in this competition in two previous editions, to offer conferences on her experience as a director and artistic leader, give master classes and serve as a jury for the competitive part, by invitation of the organizers.



The international competition of Ballet Beyond Borders covers styles from classical dance to hip hop and its winners perform in a gala of stars on the closing day.



At the beginning of 2020, two LADC dancers performed in the final show of this event and scholarships were awarded to dance students for internships in the company, whose headquarters are located in the historic center of Havana.



For almost three decades, Alfonso has been cultivating the so-called "fusion style" in Cuba, which brings together elements of flamenco, ballet, contemporary dance, folklore and different popular dances.



The acclaimed company will perform the first live shows of 2021 in February at Havana's Marti Theater, with a show that compiles works of diverse styles, from Spanish dances to Cuban popular dances.



The following month, LADC SCHOOL will take to the stage of the Avellaneda hall of the Cuban National Theater the Spring Galas, with the students of the Vocational Workshops.



Meanwhile, in May, it will open the year of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of its foundation with the world premiere of the show Habana Fénix, at the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, of which it is the resident company.



Alfonso founded his group in 1991, the only dance troupe in Cuba that has managed to perform at the Latin Grammy ceremony.



For her social work, reflected in company and school, the director and her team received the Spotlight Award by the USA President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, presented at the White House in 2016 by the then U.S. First Lady, Michelle Obama.