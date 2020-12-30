Cuban National Ballet to dedicate gala on 62nd anniversary of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) The Cuban National Ballet (BNC), Cultural Heritage of the Nation, will hold on January 1st a gala at the Gran Teatro de La Habana (GTH) Alicia Alonso, dedicated to the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, the outstanding company announced.



The plays El Lago de los Cisnes ("Swan Lake", Act II), Celeste, Adagio de la rosa ("Adagio of the Rose"), El pajaro azul ("The Blue Bird"), Tema y variaciones ("Theme and Variations") (Pas de deux and Coda) will be part of the program to be presented by the company in its first performance in 2021.

The occasion will be the occasion to present the Annual Award of the Gran Teatro de La Habana and the new inscriptions in its book of honor, and will mark the beginning of the company's season.