Cuban cultural institutions regret Armando Manzanero's death





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) The Cuban Music Institute (ICM) regrets the death of the renowned Mexican singer and composer Armando Manzanero, which occurred on Monday morning as a result of the COVID-19 at the age of 85.



Besides being an exceptional composer and singer, he was a great defender of the copyrights of Mexican and Latin American creators in general, the ICM recalled, while extending its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the singer-songwriter, composer, actor, musician and music producer.



The Recordings and Music Editions Company (EGREM by its Spanish acronym) also expressed its feelings about the sad news and declared that "Cuba will always remember him for his beautiful musical work, immortalized in hits such as Somos novios and Contigo aprendi.



For its part, the Cuban Ministry of Culture expressed on its Facebook profile: "Goodbye, dear friend. Cuba applauds you always...” while the Company of Artistic and Literary Promotions Artex S.A. sent condolences to relatives, friends and public.



Renowned Cuban artists have also remembered the great work of Armando Manzanero, with emotional publications that have spread to different Internet platforms since the news of his death was announced, in the morning, by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.