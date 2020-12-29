Cuba to host a new edition of the International Jazz Plaza Festival in January 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) Due to the epidemiological context caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th edition of the International Jazz Plaza Festival will be held in Havana next January 19-24.



According to a press release published by the Cuban Music Institute, the event will be based in the two halls of the National Theater (Avellaneda and Covarrubias) and the Cultural Center in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality.



At the National Theater, the concerts will be performed with the established audience capacity, so as to guarantee social distance for the public.



At the Casa de la Cultura de Plaza, online concerts will be screened in Spain, Haiti and the United States, alternating with material recorded in previous editions by Cuban jazz musicians.



The exhibition of Bobby Carcassés' artwork will also be inaugurated, ending with a Jam Session, the press release stated.



There will be space for the theoretical moment, so the 16th International Colloquium will have its opportunity, and will be dedicated to the centenary of Frank Emilio Flynn, Chico O'Farrill and Candido Camero, as well as the 110th anniversary of the birth of Armando Romeu, the 80th birthday of Chucho Valdes, and the centenary of the death of Miguel Failde.



Since its foundation, the Jazz Plaza has been one of the main musical events held in the country, thanks to which great artists have performed both nationally and internationally.