Cuban Film Institute organizes Cuban film series for the Triumph of the Revolution

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) is preparing a cycle of emblematic films and documentaries of the national filmography, as part of the activities of the Triumph of the Revolution Day.



Thus, under the slogan Culture, Revolution, Cuba, the cycle starts tomorrow with a gala performance, dedicated to the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) by Cuban filmmaker Enrique Pineda Barnet, for the centenary of the first ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019).



Among the films in the fiction program are Casa Vieja ("Old House") (2010), by Lester Hamlet, based on the play of the same name by Abelardo Estorino and Como la vida misma ("Like Life Itself") (1987), by Victor Casaus.



Completing the billboard are La inutil muerte de mi socio Manolo("The useless death of my partner Manolo", 1989), by Julio Garcia-Espinosa; Maria Antonia (1990), by Sergio Giral; El premio flaco (The skinny prize) (2009), by Juan Carlos Cremata and Iraida Malberti; and La bella del Alhambra (The beauty of the Alhambra) (1989), by Enrique Pineda Barnett.