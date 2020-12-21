Cuba awards Distinction for National Culture to renowned international filmmakers





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) The Distinction for National Culture was awarded on Saturday in Havana to filmmakers Estela and Ernesto Mario Bravo in recognition of their extensive and fruitful audiovisual work in support of the Cuban Revolution and the search for truth.



Nancy Morejon, National Literature Award, praised the honorees, who have been an exceptional couple and that beyond an invaluable audiovisual heritage, the work of both constitutes a documentary treasure that narrates the passionate Cuban revolutionary epic.



Now, in front of them, I can say that both, an Argentinean and an American, have played like few others a key role in the history of the visual arts in Cuba and Latin America, she stated.



Ernesto Bravo, in his grateful words, addressed the Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs, for the recognition, as well as Nancy Morejon for the words, which, in his own words, honor both him and Estela, who are already going through the fall-of-life.



The ceremony was presided over by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs of Cuba (MINREX), and Alpidio Alonso Grau, minister of culture (MINCULT), who personally awarded the filmmakers with the prize.

Other directors and officials from MINREX and MINCULT were also present, as well as political and cultural figures close to the renowned filmmakers, such as Abel Prieto, director of Casa de las Americas.