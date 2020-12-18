National Ballet of Cuba director proposes joint performance to honor Alicia Alonso





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The director of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), Viengsay Valdes, has invited all dance companies in her country to join the same purpose: paying tribute to great ballerina Alicia Alonso.



A few days before Alonso's 100th birthday, her disciple is organizing a series of galas at the Grand Theater of Havana, which was named after the prima ballerina assoluta in 2005, 'but I would like no one to feel excluded,' Valdes said.

The three performances, scheduled for December 18, 19 and 20, are not enough to work with all Cuban companies that breathe passion for dance, she told Prensa Latina.

In her role of director and organizer, the ballerina favored rescuing ties with another major company in Cuba's cultural history, Danza Contemporanea de Cuba, directed by National Dance Award winner Miguel Iglesias.

Valdes also encouraged the Ballet of Camagüey and Acosta Danza to join the performance today; and proposed the Malpaso Company to premiere a solo show on December 20, when it will present a choreography by Daile Carrazana featuring founder Osnel Delgado.

Another new element will be the world premiere of Unto the End, We Meet, a show by US choreographer Kyle Abraham, who traveled to Havana to stage the show, based on music by Arvo Pärt, an interesting encounter between a classical and a contemporary dancer.

But all those who feel the need to pay tribute can do so in the coming months, because the celebration of Alicia Alonso's centennial was extended until 2021 with that purpose, because in 2020, Covid-19 took us away from the stages and forced us to postpone many plans, she said.