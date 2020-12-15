Cuban National Crafts Fair opens in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuban National Craft Fair opened today in Havana, at the Cultural Station of Linea street, where it will be held until December 28.



Arturo Valdes Curbeira, director of the Cuban Cultural Goods Fund (FCBC by its Spanish acronym), explained in the opening ceremony that a new edition of the Havana International Crafts Fair should be held this year, an event awaited by the population, but that the epidemiological conditions caused by the COVID-19 led to its cancellation.



Taking into account the new post-pandemic normality, we decided to make the proposal of creating a national handicraft fair, different, because it will not only be held in Havana, but other provinces will also join it, he added, and he expressed that for the company and the creators the challenge is paramount, because of the difficulties to get the raw materials.



As the organizers of the space have shared on different occasions, this fair is an expression of the political and cultural will of the Cuban State as well as a demonstration of the capacity of resilience of the Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets (FCBC) to carry out events in the new reality.



Luis Antonio Torres Iribar and Reynaldo Garcia Zapata, president and vice president of the Provincial Defense Council of Havana, respectively, presided over the opening gala; so did Alpidio Alonso and Guillermo Solensal Morales, minister and vice minister of culture.