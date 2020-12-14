Cuba to honor Alicia Alonso on her centennial





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 14 (ACN) The Santa Metropolitana Cathedral of Havana will host a mass Monday in honor of the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso (1920-2019), event that initiates part of a program of acts in tribute to this dance legend, as a homage to the centennial of her birth.



Outstanding artists such as soprano Johana Simon, countertenor Lesby Bautista, cellist Jessye Cordero, the Khronos Trio, the students' choir of the Teaching Unit of the National Lyric Theater, and the Symphonic Orchestra of the Great Theater of Havana, under the direction of Yhovani Duarte, will participate in the ceremony.



The National Ballet of Cuba and other institutions will offer during this month a series of events to remember Alonso, whose artistic legacy is a treasure of mankind.



Magazines will be published, exhibitions will be held, and a postcard will be issued showing images of modern ballet performers by the famous dancer. On the weekend, three gala functions will be presented under the title Fiesta de Alicia Alonso ("Alicia Alonso's Party"), at the theater named after the artist, in Havana.



On Monday, December 21, the date of her birth, a solemn ceremony will be held at the Aula Magna of the university of Havana, and on that day at 3:00 p.m. the centennial coin will be presented at the Gran Teatro.