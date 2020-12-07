School year 2020-2021 starts in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 7 (ACN) The 2020-2021 school year starts Monday in Havana, in compliance with the corresponding hygienic-sanitary measures to guarantee the epidemiological safety of teachers and students.



The COVID-19 has determined the atypicality of this academic year, for which the necessary conditions have been ensured in each school, Jose Angel Ordaz, deputy director general of education in the province, recently assured the Cuban News Agency.



It was necessary to make some readjustments so that Havana can catch up with the rest of the territories in February and March in order to conclude the course, but this does not imply the omission of any of the essential objectives of the subjects in each grade, Ordaz stressed.



In terms of organization, the pre-school, primary and special education levels will remain full time in the schools, while for basic secondary, pre-university and technical-vocational training, including pedagogical training, the schedules will be readjusted, in order to avoid overcrowding.



Efforts were also made to fit out as many entrances as possible to the buildings, with a teacher at each access point responsible for applying the chlorine solutions and verifying the use of the footpath, as well as determining by observation the existence of symptoms indicative of SARS-CoV-2 in children.



Students are required to carry up to four face masks and the management of each school has set times during the day for their replacement, mainly coinciding with the time of snack and lunch.