UNESCO recognizes again the achievements of Cuban education



HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) The achievements of Cuban education were again recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



This was announced in Twitter by Yahima Esquivel, Cuban ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO.

The Cuban diplomat referred to the new Comparative Regional Report for Latin America and the Caribbean of the international organization, which explains that in Cuba education is guaranteed for all citizens, without exception.

It has different programs covering everything from learning for pre-school children to adult education, a matter addressed in the UNESCO document.

The Regional Comparative Report for Latin America and the Caribbean, coordinated by UNESCO, analyzes learning achievements in the region and also includes a study of factors associated with these results.