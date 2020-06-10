Legendary Cuban star Rosita Fornes dies at 97



HAVANA, Cuba, June 10 (ACN) The legendary Cuban star Rosita Fornes died early this morning at the age of 97, the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) reported on Twitter.

She worked with the most famous actors and actresses of her time, such as the Argentinians Hugo del Carril, Luis Sandrini, Libertad Lamarque and Tita Merello; or the Cubans Rita Montaner, Maruja Gonzalez, Zoraida Marrero, Bola de Nieve, Benny More, Maria de los Angeles Santana and Esther Borja; and with the masters Ernesto Lecuona, Rodrigo Prats, Adolfo Guzman, Gonzalez Mantici, or Armando Romeu.

Founder of the Cuban television, Fornes received numerous awards, including the National Theatre Prize in 2001, the National Television Prize in 2004, the National Music Prize in 2005, the Felix Valera Order in 2005, and the Spanish Order of Civil Merit, awarded by King Juan Carlos in 2011.