Cuban salsa festival concludes with concert by Puerto Rican singer



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Puerto Rican singer Victor Manuelle recognized the great influence of Cuban musicians on all artists who produce salsa, as he closed the 5th International Salsa Festival in Havana, Prensa Latina reported.



Salsa fans from several countries gathered in Havana from February 25 to the first three hours of this March 2 to dance and sing with recognized national orchestras and the Puerto Rican musician, who delighted the audience with the performance of many of his hits.

Victor Manuelle pleased the crowd with dynamic songs and other softer ones with romantic overtones such as Si la ves ("If you see her"), Que habria sido de mi ("What would have become of me"), He tratado ("I've tried") and Si tu me besas ("If you kiss me"), among others.

From the beginning, the vocalist expressed gratitude and emotion for singing in the birthplace of salsa and referred to the similarities between Cuban and Puerto Rican people, to affirm he felt at home.

He also thanked Cubans by the affection they show towards the artists of his country and declared himself in favor of cultural exchanges, especially those developed in music.

Flags from Cuba and Puerto Rico waved all the time to the delight of Victor Manuelle, who assured that both countries have salsa inside them and confessed to listening to Cuban music since he was a child.