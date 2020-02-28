US blockade reduces academic exchange of Cuban university



PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba for almost six decades ago hinders the academic exchange of the University of Pinar del Rio (Western Cuba) Hermanos Saiz Montes de Oca with institutions around the world.



Although more than 60 professionals are currently in a dozen countries, based on cooperation agreements, the unilateral policy of the US administration and the positions towards Cuba of Ecuador, Brazil and Bolivia, have stopped the presence in those countries, explained exclusively to the ACN PhD in Sciences Yorki Mayor Hernandez, rector of the academic center.

We have increased our links with China and Russia in recent years, while in Mexico and Nicaragua we have a greater presence in the geographical area and Argentina is opening up new possibilities, he added.

With the United States, we have relations at the Illinois College, a private university that sends students for short periods of time to receive preparatory courses and with which we have made contacts for projects aimed at teaching the English language at the Pinar del Rio university.

Donald Trump's administration has provoked visa hurdles hindering ties and travel on both sides, however, the rector continued, there is still a will to continue exchanges even under difficult conditions.

Likewise, the entry of resources to the "Hermanos Saiz" through international projects is affected, because foreign universities fear the sanctions from Washington.

Four years ago almost 9,000 dollars stopped flowing into the University's account for international consultancy in Mexico, due to the retention of that payment because of the blockade and the regulations against Cuba.