Japanese films to be screened in cinema in Havana

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) With a selection of films included in the new trends of Japanese cinema, a contemporary Japanese film exhibition will be held at the Multi-Cinema Infanta, in Havana, from January 15 to 19, hosted by the Japanese Embassy to Cuba and the Cuban Film Institute.



Destination: the legend of Kamakura, directed by Yamazaki Takashi, is the film to open and close the exhibition, on January 15 and 19, said today the Culture and Press Section of the Asian country's diplomatic mission to Havana.

The film show will feature science fiction films, romantic comedies as well as a film adapted from the second prize winner of the talent discovery project of the Tsutaya 2015 Creator's Film Program.

With the exception of the opening screening at 6pm, the rest of the screenings will take place at 5pm and tickets will be available at the cinema's box office before each screening.