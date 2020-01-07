Cuban musician Cimafunk to host the Getting Funky in Havana 2020

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 7 (ACN) Famous Cuban singer Cimafunk and his band will host Getting Funky in Havana, a cultural exchange with musicians from New Orleans and Cuba, to be held as part of the activities of the 35th edition of the Havana International Jazz Festival 2020.



The event, to run in Havana from January 14-17, includes this project sponsored by Cuba Educational Travel and the Trombone Shorty Foundation, as well as the Gia Maione Prima Foundation and the group Horns to Havana, aimed at strengthening the historic musical link between this southern American city and Havana.

Cimafunk and his band will perform with the American groups The Soul Rebels and Tank and the Bangas offering concerts at the Fabrica de Arte Cubano and the National Theatre, among other stages in the Cuban capital.

The agenda also includes visits to schools, community projects that enhance local culture, and a study tour to make an overview of religion in Cuba through fruitful music and dance workshops, with a conga and jazz show in Old Havana.

The activities of Getting Funky in Havana will be complemented by other musical talents from Cuba who will attend the 35th Havana International Jazz Festival 2020, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Music Institute.