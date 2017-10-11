España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 11 de October de 2017 02:48 pm
Home Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Oversees Recovery Work in Gibara

Miguel Diaz-Canel Oversees Recovery Work in Gibara

Created on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 12:57 | Hits: 88 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Miguel Diaz-Canel Oversees Recovery Work in GibaraHOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 9 (acn) Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez oversaw on Monday in Holguin the recovery work in the municipality of Gibara one of the main towns affected by Hurricane Irma.

The initial tour included the Gibara 2 Defense Council where the Cuban official expressed interest in the established mechanisms for credits and subsidiaries for the people affected.

Adrian Rojas, President of the Municipal Defense Council, explained that one thousand 196 homes were affected in the territory whose damages concentrated in the total or partial loss of the roofs.

He pointed out that up until now over 280 hectares of short cycle crops were planted and work is underway in a project for the recovery and reanimation of some 100 meter of the 600 damaged at Gibara's Malecon.

Diaz-Canel also saw the joint and dynamic work of the inhabitants in the recovery work contributing to the normal daily tasks of the population.

The Cuban First Vice President assured that Gibara will continue beautiful once again, above all for the human quality of its people who have the commitment and capacity to recover what was lost and make it better than before.

He insisted in the need to carry out sustainable work while having the capacity to reduce the natural damages in the future and congratulated the engineers and construction workers in rehabilitating the Malecon in Gibara.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).