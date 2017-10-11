Miguel Diaz-Canel Oversees Recovery Work in Gibara

Share

HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 9 (acn) Cuba's First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez oversaw on Monday in Holguin the recovery work in the municipality of Gibara one of the main towns affected by Hurricane Irma.

The initial tour included the Gibara 2 Defense Council where the Cuban official expressed interest in the established mechanisms for credits and subsidiaries for the people affected.

Adrian Rojas, President of the Municipal Defense Council, explained that one thousand 196 homes were affected in the territory whose damages concentrated in the total or partial loss of the roofs.

He pointed out that up until now over 280 hectares of short cycle crops were planted and work is underway in a project for the recovery and reanimation of some 100 meter of the 600 damaged at Gibara's Malecon.

Diaz-Canel also saw the joint and dynamic work of the inhabitants in the recovery work contributing to the normal daily tasks of the population.

The Cuban First Vice President assured that Gibara will continue beautiful once again, above all for the human quality of its people who have the commitment and capacity to recover what was lost and make it better than before.

He insisted in the need to carry out sustainable work while having the capacity to reduce the natural damages in the future and congratulated the engineers and construction workers in rehabilitating the Malecon in Gibara.