The 28th US-Cuba Friendshipment Caravan Arrives to Havana

Havana, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) The 28th US-Cuba Friendshipment Caravan arrived on Thursday to Havana to express their solidarity with the Cuban people and challenge the US travel ban.

The caravanistas, sponsored by the Inter-Religious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO)-Pastors for Peace will remain on the island until July 27th and carry out a program of activities in other parts of the country.

According to an official note from the Press Department of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the visit is a continuation of the traditional solidarity expression with the Cuban people, challenge the US travel ban and condemn Washington's over half a century economic blockade.

On this occasion, 32 caravanistas will visit places of interests in Havana and Villa Clara where they will pay tribute to the legendary guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara in the city of Santa Clara.

The solidarity activists will do voluntary work, exchange with workers, combatants and people in general, visit community, productive, educational and religious centers and participate in conferences on the realty of the Cuban Revolution and current US-Cuba relations.

The members of the US-Cuba Friendshipment Caravan members will pay tribute on Friday to Reverend Lucius Walker, leader of the project, before a plaque in his honor at the Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Tribune.

The caravanistas will travel to Pinar del Rio to celebrate along with the Cuban people the July 26th celebration, National Rebelliousness Day.

The solidarity activists were welcomed on Thursday at the Jose Marti International Airport by ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez, Representative of the Religious Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party Maria de los Angeles Perez, Executive Coordinator of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Joel Suarez, Vice President of the Cuban Council of Churches Antonio Santana Hernandez and other ICAP representatives.