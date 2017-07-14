New Photovoltaic Farms to be built in Eastern Cuba

Share

GRANMA, Cuba, Jul 13 (acn) Yolaine Ramirez, director of Granma Electric Company, said in this city that the territory is progressing in the construction of three photovoltaic solar farms, which should increasingly contribute to the saving of thousand tons of diesel.



She noted that one of the facilities will have a generating capacity of 2.2 megawatts (MW) and it has predominance of Cuban components and is located in the municipality of Jiguani; very close to another one already in operation since December 2016.

Ramirez stated that the other two, with Chinese technology and located in Cauto Cristo and also in Jiguani, will provide 4.4 MW each to the National Electricity System (SEN by its Spanish acronym).

All this is part of a program to make better use of renewable energy sources, for which there are already 11 areas identified in Granma province with optimal characteristics.

According to a study published by Granma newspaper on March 13 this year, the parks will allow the territory to multiply six times its contribution through this way to the SEN, thus saving some 21,000 tons of fossil fuels.

Jose Escobar, board member of Granma Electric Company, said the entity has 1,833 employees and 275,144 customers, and added that 311 workers are under 35 years old, including 123 university graduates.

The use of renewable energy sources is a priority in this Cuban eastern territory, where there are operating more than 1,200 windmills, more than 250 biogas digesters and 1,800 panels isolated in houses and institutions in intricate places.