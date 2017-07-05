Japanese Navy training ships visit Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Two training ships of the Maritime Forces of Self-Defense of Japan will arrive Thursday in Cuba for an official visit, according to a press release from the island´s Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces.



The squad is comprised by the school-ship Kashima and its escort ship Harusame.

While they enter Havana Bay a 21-cannon salute will be fired from one of the visiting ships as a greeting to the nation, to be reciprocated by an artillery battery located at the Fortress of San Carlos de La Cabaña.

The agenda of Japanese sailors includes courtesy visits to the Chief of Cuban Navy and the President of Havana's People´s Power Assembly (parliament), as well as touring places of historical and cultural interest.

Next Saturday the Harusame will be open to the population interested in visiting the ship.

This is the second time that Japanese training ships visit Cuba, the first time in 2014 marking the 400 years of the first contact between Japan and the Caribbean island nation.