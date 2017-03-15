Cuba and Russia talk migration in Havana

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Cuban and Russian officials held bilateral talks in Havana on migration consular and legal issues and the pace of cooperation projects.



The meeting considered the migration flow between the two countries and main illegal acts linked to that phenomenon. Participants also addressed current consular cooperation accords, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

The Cuban participants were Ernesto Soberon, director of Consular Affairs and of Cubans Residents Abroad and Anet Pino, director of International Law at the Foreign Ministry.

The Russian delegation included the Consular Director at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Eugeniy S. Ivanov.