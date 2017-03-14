España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 14 de March de 2017 02:26 pm
Home Cuba Cuban journalists pay tribute to Marti and Fidel

Cuban journalists pay tribute to Marti and Fidel

Created on Tuesday, 14 March 2017 13:15 | Hits: 76 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuban journalists pay tribute to Marti and FidelHAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Journalists from Santiago de Cuba and a representation of the guild from the rest of Cuba paid homage to Cuban national Hero Jose Marti and Commander of the Revolution Fidel Castro on the Cuban Press Day.

At the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where the remains of the two leaders rest, the press professionals laid floral wreath on this day that marks the 125th anniversary of the creation by Marti of the Patria (Motherland) newspaper.
Under the motto ¨I bring in my heart the doctrines of the Maestro¨ since last weekend the journalists met with member of their union, National Award recipients and personalities of the guild.
The visitors were received by the top authorities of the Communist party and Government in the province and toured different facilities in the eastern city to learn about the development of them.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).