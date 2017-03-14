Cuban journalists pay tribute to Marti and Fidel

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Journalists from Santiago de Cuba and a representation of the guild from the rest of Cuba paid homage to Cuban national Hero Jose Marti and Commander of the Revolution Fidel Castro on the Cuban Press Day.



At the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where the remains of the two leaders rest, the press professionals laid floral wreath on this day that marks the 125th anniversary of the creation by Marti of the Patria (Motherland) newspaper.

Under the motto ¨I bring in my heart the doctrines of the Maestro¨ since last weekend the journalists met with member of their union, National Award recipients and personalities of the guild.

The visitors were received by the top authorities of the Communist party and Government in the province and toured different facilities in the eastern city to learn about the development of them.