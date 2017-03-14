Cuban First Vice Preisdent Recognizes Advances in the Improvement of Havana Instalations

Share

Havana, Cuba, Mar 14 (acn) First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized on Monday in Havana the work underway to revive the Cuban capital during a tour of social sites in the city.

In the presence of the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Havana, Diaz-Canel highlighted the intention of rescuing paradigm sites and construct others with the objective of satisfying the population.

He added that despite limitations in the 2017 Economic Plan there is an advantage starting with a well-conceived program.

The tour included the Pablo de la Torriente Polytechnic Institute in Playa municipality where students study Computer Science, Topography and Cartography, Physical Planning and Language.

Regarding the Language studies, the director of the Center, Celia Banasco informed that there are 72 students in the first year and 35 in the second, educated by the professors of the school and those of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Once they graduate, they could be translators, interpreters, teachers or another position related to their career.

Diaz-Canel insisted in the need to take advance of technology to work in education, platforms like CubaEduca and digital products like Pa que te eduques.

The directors of the Electric Company also exchanged with the Cuban First Vice President on the quality of the service, working brigades, and the Integral Center in Client Assistance whose objective is to collect and process requests, complains and denunciations.

The Transformer Company of the Electro-mechanical Production Firm also welcomed the Cuban government official where he learned on the elaboration of close to 12 thousand units to the national network and plans for exportation.

Diaz-Canel also visited the Taza de Vento to get an update on the state of the water supply in Havana and the behavior of the strategic plan to confront the drought in place since 2012, which includes –among other actions- an investment process, eliminating water leaks and meters.

The Provincial representative of Water Resources, Javier Toledo explained that in the last five years they have been able to reduce the figure of those affected by the drought period and eliminate the number of people that received water every three days.

The Cuban government official also visited Boyeros municipality and toured the La Herradura Recreational Center which will be inaugurated on April 4th and the construction of homes for professors with 112 apartments which will be inhabited on Saturday.

He also visited the Ramon Fonst Sports Center in Plaza de la Revolution municipality that was inaugurated for the 1991 Pan American Games and is currently under reparation.

The President of the Government of the city of Havana Reinaldo Garcia Zapata also participated in the tour.