The Caribbean meets in Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) The meetings held by Caribbean officials in Havana last week sent clear signals about the influence of the region in the current political continental scenario, and its potential for integration amidst an adverse world picture.

A commentary published on Granma newspaper takes a look at the events: the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), proceeded by the 1st Cooperation Conference of this regional bloc, and the 5th Cuba-Caricom Meeting.

Although these events do not usually make headlines on the international media coverage, this time the current regional scenario marked by the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House and his alarming protectionist announcements, plus the fact that the meetings were held in Cuba, increased the political significance of such evens with a large attendance by regional delegations.

The forums addressed the need for joint efforts to deal with climate change, the improvement of regional transportation, tourism promotion, economic and cooperation exchange in the benefit of the quality of life of Caribbean peoples.

The Caribbean commercial potential was clearly addressed as it counts on a market made up of 300 million people in the middle of an important international commercial route. This region brings multi-million investment flows and receives over 40 million tourists each year.

As to Cuba, figures speak by themselves: bilateral exchange with ACS members stands at 2.5 billion dollars and a large growth of trade with members of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM in 2016.

There is still much potential on the island and an example of this is the Special Development Zone in western Mariel Harbor, which has brought nearly 1 billion dollars in foreign investment while aspirations aim at turning the zone into a regional trade hub.

The link between Havana and the small Caribbean island nations is based on a long-time chapter of cooperation and solidarity. This relationship goes back to the construction of an airport in Grenada up to the free-eye-surgery program known as Operation Miracle, which includes over 31 thousand Cuban medical experts working throughout the Caribbean, while nearly 3 thousand youths from different nations of the region are currently taking higher education courses in Cuba.

During the meetings, Cuban authorities reaffirmed that the Caribbean will always count on Cuba, by explaining that an example of that is that all cooperation compromises are being met despite the economic difficulties facing Cuba.

After passing the presidency of the ACS to Venezuela, Cuba said it will continue to make its best efforts for integration. And now, these regional blocs, counting on a common strategy and with political will favor integration. The radical US position will rather bring together such efforts rather that paralyze them.

Unity would place the Caribbean region in a strategic position for its own development as it will help keep the Latin American political equation despite the setbacks undergone by the left in South America and the darkening sky to the North.