Concrete plant donated by Venezuela starts work in Guantanamo

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) A plant to produce concrete, donated by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, ran its first test this Sunday in the municipality of Baracoa in the easternmost Cuban province of Guantanamo, one of the areas devastated by Hurricane Matthew last October.

Like a second one that will be installed in the municipality of Maisi, also battered by Matthew, this plant can produce up to 240 tons of concrete in 24 hours, mixing cement, gravel, water and additives, using computers to determine the exact amount of each element.

Thanks to this plant, the city of Baracoa is now in position to recover its infrastructure, which suffered up to 80 percent destruction last October, in a quicker way.

The plant made in China and assembled with the help of specialist from that Asian nation, is part of the Venezuelan ¨ Gran Misión Barrio Nuevo, Barrio Tricolor¨ that aims at repairing the damages caused by the hurricane in the province of Guantanamo.

It will triple the current production of concrete in Baracoa, far from the needs of the region, where it was made until now in an artisan way. According to a construction specialist, Fernando Casas Guilarte, even at normal times they cannot count on local production to meet the demand